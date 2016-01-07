Ford Motor changes pension reporting, sees rise in 2015 profit

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
DETROIT Jan 7 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will restate its financial results since 2011 and show a $1.5 billion rise in 2015 pretax profit because it is moving to a mark-to-market method of reporting pension expenses.
Ford's forecast for 2015 operating profit is now $10 billion to $11 billion, up from $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion.
Mark-to-market, also called immediate recognition reporting, allows Ford to report the impact of pensions on its balance sheet in the year they occur, rather than "smoothing" them over a period of several years. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: