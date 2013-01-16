UPDATE 1-Ford targets 10 pct gain in quality of MyFord Touch system

DETROIT Jan 15 Ford Motor Co said it is
aiming for a 10 percent improvement in the quality of its
touch-screen entertainment and navigation system by August as
the automaker works to tackle an issue that has hurt its quality
and reliability rating.
MyFord Touch is the primary reason that Ford has seen a drop
in its North American quality over the last two years, while
quality has improved in its other global regions, Ford's global
product development chief, Raj Nair, said during an investor
conference on Tuesday.
Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, reported 400
problems with its MyFord Touch system for every 1,000 vehicles
in November 2012. It aims to lower that number to 360 by August.
Ford has already made inroads in boosting the quality of
this system, which was introduced in 2010. In March 2012, Ford's
"things-gone-wrong" rate was 500 for every 1,000 vehicles.
MyFord Touch was launched in 2010, the first of several
"infotainment" systems that are important in attracting car
shoppers, but automakers have struggled to create easy-to-use
systems.
Last year, Consumer Reports magazine lambasted MyFord Touch
as fussy and cluttered. Ford also tumbled in an annual survey of
vehicle reliability due to problems with MyFord Touch.