New Ford Ranger truck launching outside N. America

* Ford to stop production of Ranger in U.S. at end-year
* Ranger global sales now near 275,000
* South African plant to ship Ranger to 148 markets
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Oct 6 Just as the Ranger rides into
the sunset in the United States, the importance of Ford Motor
Co's (F.N) compact pickup truck is rising in the rest of the
world.
"You know how important trucks are to Ford throughout the
world," said Joe Hinrichs, head of Ford in Asia and Africa.
"And, really, with the exception of North America, (the Ranger)
is the truck for Ford around the world. It's critically
important to us from Asia to Africa to South America and
Australia, too."
Hinrichs was in Johannesburg this week for the start of the
motor show in South Africa's largest city, where an all-new
Ranger is being featured.
The new Ranger will soon be shipped to 148 markets from
South Africa, where Ford is increasing its output of the pickup
truck to 110,000 per year.
Hinrichs did not say how many of the utility truck the
company expects to sell. Currently, Ford sells about 275,000
Rangers globally.
The new Ranger will hit showrooms in South Africa by the
end of November.
Three months ago, Ford began production of a diesel engine
that will be put into the new Ranger, part of a $500 million
investment in an engine plant and assembly plant in South
Africa.
Hinrichs said the upgraded plants will turn Ford's South
African production to one that primarily feeds the global
market.
Of the 110,000 Rangers to be built in South Africa, only a
quarter of them will remain in the country and the rest will be
exported, mainly to Europe and other countries in Africa.
Ford will sell the Ranger in 180 countries. Rangers will
also be made at Ford plants in Thailand and Argentina.
The Ranger is the latest example of the company's "One
Ford" manufacturing and product system, which centers on
marketing essentially the same vehicle globally.
The Ranger will be near-global, because it won't be sold in
North America, where the first Ranger was developed in the
early 1980s.
Ford will stop selling the Ranger in the U.S. market early
next year after halting production of it at its historic St.
Paul, Minnesota plant in December.
Ford executives have said the Ranger became less important
in the U.S. market as the company produced more fuel-efficient
turbo-charged "EcoBoost" engines for its larger F-Series pickup
trucks.
In 2011, the Ranger is the No. 2 compact pickup in the U.S.
market, behind the Tacoma from Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T).
Staying in the U.S. market once the Ranger goes away are Nissan
Motor Co's (7201.T) Frontier, the third-biggest seller, and
General Motors Co's (GM.N) Chevrolet Colorado, in fourth
place.
Detroit Free Press auto critic Mark Phelan wrote last week
that small pickups in the U.S. market have "dwindled to virtual
irrelevance."
Chrysler Group LLC in August stopped production of its
Dakota small pickup. Chrysler is managed by Fiat SpA FIA.MI.
Compact pickup trucks made up 4 percent of total U.S.
industry sales in September, compared with a 26 percent share
for full-sized pickups, according to Autodata Corp.
However, in Thailand, where the Ranger began production
last week, small trucks like Ranger account for more than 40
percent of the market,
"For the rest of the world, you don't need quite the size
and the capability that exists in the F-Series in North
America," Hinrichs said.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)