Ford recalls 7,150 newly built vehicles to repair child locks

DETROIT, March 12 Ford Motor Co will
recall 7,150 vehicles built in November, including the 2013
Escape crossover, because some models are equipped with a
defective child lock on the left rear door.
Also included in the recall are the 2013 Focus and C-Max
cars, the second-largest U.S. automaker said on Tuesday. The
action marks Ford's fifth recall for the redesigned Escape since
the vehicle's launch last year.
The company will inspect 5,638 Escapes that were built in
Louisville Assembly Plant between Nov. 14 and Nov. 24, Ford
spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an email.
Ford is recalling 1,223 Focus cars as well as 283 C-Max
vehicles. Both of the affected models were built at Michigan
Assembly Plant between Nov. 17 and Nov. 21.
In some of these vehicles, the child lock on the left rear
door may not work when the driver tries to activate the locks.
The driver may incorrectly believe that the locks are
functioning properly, Ford said.
About 5,650 of the vehicles covered by the recall are in the
United States, Felker said, adding that Ford was not aware of
any accidents and injuries due to the problem.
Ford has recalled its 2013 Escape crossover twice for
problems with its 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. The company
issued two other recalls on the vehicle in early July for
problems with the brakes and carpeting.