UPDATE 2-Ford recalls 1.2 mln pickups for corrosion problem

* Recall affects 1.1 mln trucks in US, the rest in Canada
* Road salt chemicals can cause fuel-tank straps to break
* Recall to start in mid-September
DETROIT, Aug 1 Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on
Monday it is recalling about 1.2 million pickup trucks in the
United States and Canada to replace straps that hold fuel tanks
in place and could corrode and break.
The recall affects Ford F-150 full-size pickups from model
years 1997 through 2004, F-250 pickups of less than 8,500
pounds from model years 1997 through 1999 and Lincoln Blackwood
trucks from model years 2002 and 2003, a Ford spokesman said.
Of the trucks being recalled, 1.1 million are in the United
States and the rest are in Canada.
The trucks were sold or are registered in 21 eastern and
Midwestern U.S. states, Washington D.C., and Canadian
provinces, where the possibility of corrosion of the straps
that hold the fuel tanks may occur because of prolonged
exposure to road de-icing chemicals, Ford said.
As a result of the corrosion, one or both straps may fail,
causing fuel lines to separate from the tank or in some cases
causing the tank to fall to the ground, Ford said. Either
scenario could result in a fuel leak or fire.
Ford said there were reports of three vehicle fires and
one injury related to the issue.
Owners should take the vehicles to a dealer to have the
straps replaced with ones that offer more corrosion protection,
according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration website.
Dealers may install a cable support under the strap as an
interim repair or a steel reinforcement over the existing
straps as a permanent repair, the NHTSA website said.
Ford said a permanent repair to fix the problem will be in
place by mid-September.
NHTSA investigated 2.7 million pickups, but Ford said the
smaller number was because it is recalling the trucks in states
and provinces where corrosion could be a problem.
The probe opened last September when an estimated 1.4
million F-150 pickup trucks were suspected of having the
problem. [ID:nN09221376]
(Reporting by Ben Klayman. Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Robert MacMillan)