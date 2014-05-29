版本:
Ford recalls 1.1 million SUVs on possible power steering loss

DETROIT May 29 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it is recalling a total of 1.1 million SUVs in North America for the possible loss of power steering.

Ford said 195,527 Explorer SUVs in North America from the 2011 to 2013 model years are to be recalled. This is in addition to 915,216 older model Ford Escape and Mercury Mariner SUVs recalled, also for possible loss of power steering.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)
