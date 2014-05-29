Ford recalls 1.1 million SUVs on possible power steering loss

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
DETROIT May 29 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it is recalling a total of 1.1 million SUVs in North America for the possible loss of power steering.
Ford said 195,527 Explorer SUVs in North America from the 2011 to 2013 model years are to be recalled. This is in addition to 915,216 older model Ford Escape and Mercury Mariner SUVs recalled, also for possible loss of power steering.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.