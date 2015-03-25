Ford recalls over 220,000 vehicles in North America for 3 issues

DETROIT, March 25 Ford Motor Co said on
Wednesday it is recalling more than 220,000 vehicles in North
America for potential issues with door handles, vacuum pump
relays and sensors.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it is recalling 212,911 Ford
Explorer SUVs and Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles from
model years 2011 to 2013 because a spring that controls the
interior door handle may become loose and cause the door to
become unlatched in a side-impact crash, increasing the risk of
injury.
Ford said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries
related to the issue.
Affected are 194,484 vehicles in the United States and its
territories, 12,392 in Canada and 6,035 in Mexico, the company
said.
Dealers will inspect all four interior door handle
assemblies and repair or replace at no cost as needed.
Ford said it is recalling 1,725 Lincoln MKT limo and hearse
vehicles from model years 2013 to 2015 for a vacuum pump relay
issue that could result in an underhood fire.
The company said it was aware of two fires, but no accidents
or injuries related to the issue.
There are 1,586 affected vehicles in the United States and
139 in Canada. Dealers will replace the vacuum pump relay and
related wiring at no cost.
Ford said it also is recalling 6,472 F-Series Super Duty
ambulance vehicles from model years 2011 to 2013, and similar
vehicles from with 6.7-liter diesel engines from model years
2014 and 2015 because an exhaust gas temperature sensor issue
may fail to incorrectly identify a high temperature condition in
the vehicle.
The company said it is not aware of any accidents or
injuries related to the issue, including any patients riding in
the ambulances and emergency vehicles.
Affected are 6,322 vehicles in the United States, 96 in
Canada and 54 in Mexico.
Dealers will update software on the affected vehicles at no
cost to address the issue.
