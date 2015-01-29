CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ford Motor CEO: F-Series pickup trucks having best January since 2004

(Headline and lead corrected to reflect CEO intention was to say January sales of F-Series trucks, not just F-150)

DETROIT Jan 29 Ford Motor Chief Executive Mark Fields said that sales of the company's profitable and best-selling pickup trunk line, the F-Series, are on a pace to show the best January since 2004.

Ford introduced an aluminum body F-150 in the fall and continues to ramp up production of the new truck.

The F-150 is key to the company's profit in North America, which is was easily the best performing region for Ford in 2014.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)