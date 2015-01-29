Ford Motor profit beats street, maintains 2015 profit forecast

UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
DETROIT Jan 29 Ford Motor Co's quarterly earnings beat Wall Street earnings expectations on Thursday, and the automaker maintained its 2015 profit forecast.
Excluding special items, fourth-quarter earnings were 26 cents per share, which beat expectations of 23 cents per share by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was $52 million, or 1 cent per share, a fall from $3.07 billion a year earlier, when results were boosted by a one-time $2.1 billion special tax item.
Ford took a one-time charge of $800 million for an accounting change in Venezuela that also shields its future earnings from the volatile currency and operations there.
Revenue of $35.9 billion topped expectations of $34.54 billion by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In North America, Ford made a pretax profit of $6.9 billion in 2014, which will yield an annual bonus for about 50,000 union-represented workers of $6,900 per person, down from $8,800 in 2013.
Ford maintained its forecast for 2015 pretax profit of between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
