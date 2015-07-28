UPDATE 3-After strong quarter, Ford aims to 'disrupt like a startup'

(Adds analyst comment, updates share price)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, July 28 Ford Motor Co's chief
executive, Mark Fields, said on Tuesday he wants the company to
act "like a startup" as it prepares for an evolution of the auto
industry, after it posted second-quarter profit that handily
beat expectations.
Ford and other major automakers are racing to position
themselves to profit during what Fields termed a rare "period of
change and disruption in the industry" that includes
car-sharing, autonomous vehicles, connected cars and new ways
for people to get around.
Fields pointed to 25 experiments Ford announced earlier this
year to determine mobility needs of the globe's consumers in
coming decades.
"We are really pushing ourselves to think, to act, and
disrupt like a startup company," said Fields, who heads the
automaker founded by Henry Ford 112 years ago.
It is too early to determine the success of Ford's efforts
to adapt to a changing industry, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson
said in an interview, adding, "It's very encouraging that
(Fields) and (Executive Chairman) Bill Ford are thinking about
this type of thing."
Ford's traditional business in the second quarter generated
the company's highest automotive profit since 2000, based on the
strength of its core pickup truck and SUV business in the North
American market.
Fields and Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said the
second half of 2015 will generate more than the $4.3 billion in
first-half operating profit, as new launches increase sales and
command better prices. The company maintained its 2015 operating
profit forecast of between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion.
Ford posted net quarterly profit of $1.89 billion, or 47
cents per share. Analysts estimated profit of 37 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ford shares were up 1.9 percent at $14.83 on Tuesday
afternoon.
Operating profit totaled nearly $2.6 billion in North
America, a company record for any quarter.
Ford also maintained a forecast of North American profit
margin between 8.5 percent and 9.5 percent. First-half North
American margin was 9.1 percent.
Operating profit in Asia Pacific rose 21 percent to $192
million despite a dip in industry sales in China, the world's
biggest auto market.
"As this has been happening, we have been adjusting our
production all along" due to the lower demand, said Shanks.
Ford lowered its 2015 forecast for industry sales in China
to 23 million to 24 million vehicles, from 24.5 million to 26.5
million at the start of the year.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)