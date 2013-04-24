Ford profit surpasses estimates as North America shines

DETROIT, April 24 Ford Motor Co reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday as new models boosted the automaker's pretax profit in North America to its highest level since at least 2000, when it began reporting the region as a separate unit.

The second-largest U.S. automaker reported a pretax profit of $2.1 billion, or 41 cents per share. This exceeded the analysts' average estimate of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.