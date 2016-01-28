UPDATE 3-Ford Motor earnings beat forecast, stock off after margin warning

(Recasts introduction)
By Bernie Woodall and Joseph White
DEARBORN, Mich. Jan 28 Ford Motor Co's
fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations and the
company reiterated a forecast that 2016 pretax profit would be
equal to or higher than last year.
But the company cautioned again that profit margins in its
North American business in 2016 may not equal the 10.2 percent
level achieved in 2015 and the stock was down 1.2 percent around
$11.70 late Thursday.
Excluding one-time items, Ford earned 58 cents a share in
the fourth quarter, versus Wall Street expectations of 51 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The automaker earned most of its money in the quarter and
for the full year in North America, where falling gasoline
prices have spurred demand for profitable large pickups,
including the Ford F-150 and Super Duty models.
Ford improved profits in Asia and in Europe, where the
automaker Ford turned a full-year profit for the first time
since 2011. However, a $295 million quarterly loss in Latin
America more than offset the $131 million fourth quarter profit
from European operations. Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob
Shanks said Thursday Brazil's economy will continue to contract.
Despite record profits for 2015, Ford shares have slumped
more than 15 percent since Jan. 1 through the close of trade on
Wednesday as analysts and investors have begun factoring in
fears that the U.S. and Chinese auto markets are headed for
slower growth, or possibly contraction, over the next several
years following a long boom.
Ford disappointed investors earlier this month with a 2016
profit outlook that called for pre-tax profits excluding special
items to be "equal to or greater than" the $10.8 billion
reported for 2015. Analysts had expected pre-tax profit of $11
billion for 2016, on average.
Ford said earlier this month it will pay a special dividend
of $1 billion.
Ford said North American automotive profit margins for the
fourth quarter were 10.2 percent, compared with 9 percent a year
ago. For 2016, Ford has projected North American profit margins
of 9.5 percent or better.
"We are at more of a plateau, but at very high absolute
levels," Shanks told reporters Thursday morning.
Rival General Motors Co, which reports fourth quarter
results Feb. 3, has forecast 10 percent margins for its North
American operations in 2015. GM earlier this month boosted its
forecast for 2016 profits to $5.25 to $5.75 a share, excluding
one-time items.
(Reporting by Joe White and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn and W Simon)