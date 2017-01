DETROIT, April 28 Ford Motor Co reported a 113 percent rise in net income and company records for global and North American operating margins.

Ford's net income was $2.45 billion, or 61 cents per diluted share, versus $1.3 billion or 29 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Ford's earnings per share of 68 cents easily beat Wall Street expectations of 48 cents per share. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)