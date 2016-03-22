Ford to invest 200 mln euros to build SUV in Romania

BUCHAREST, March 22 Ford Motor Co will
invest up to 200 million euros ($224.28 million) to build its
smaller sport utility vehicle EcoSport at its Romanian unit
Automobile Craiova, Ford Europe Chief Executive Jim Farley said
on Tuesday.
Ford took over the struggling Romanian carmaker Automobile
Craiova in 2008 and is producing its B-Max model there, although
low demand has led to regular production stoppages.
Ford will start producing the vehicle from autumn of 2017,
Farley told reporters on a visit to the plant in southern
Romania.
"As of that date, Craiova will become the only production
source for the EcoSport model sold in Europe (except Russia),"
he said.
He said that the U.S. company expects to keep its current
staff levels in Romania. Farley added that he expected Ford
sales to rise above 200,000 SUVs in Europe this year, a more
than 30 percent rise on the year.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
