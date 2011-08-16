US to pay $11 mln, clean up historic Ford complex

* Contamination stemmed from two world wars
* River Rouge Complex a National Historic Landmark
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 16 The United States agreed to
pay $10.84 million to settle a Ford Motor Co (F.N) lawsuit over
wartime contamination at the automaker's historic Rouge Complex
in its Dearborn, Michigan, hometown.
Ford had sued the government in 2004 to recover costs to
clean up the site, which it still projects will total at least
$99 million.
Described by the National Park Service as "the world's most
famous auto plant," the Ford River Rouge Complex comprises much
of a 2,000-acre parcel that the automaker's founder Henry Ford
bought in 1915; it opened two years later.
The National Historic Landmark was used in World War I to
build naval ships, and in World War II to build aircraft
engines and other materials. During peacetime, Ford used it for
auto and steel production. A unit of Russia's Severstal OAO
(CHMF.MM) bought the steelmaking portion in 2004. For more,
please see