South Africa's consumer watchdog to probe Ford after Kuga recall

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National
Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched a probe into the local
unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga
SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire
spontaneously.
"The National Consumer Commission says that it has
instituted an investigation into the activities of Ford Motor
Company Southern Africa and its dealerships, for alleged
prohibited conduct," the commission said in a statement posted
on its website.
"The NCC received more than 130 complaints against Ford
SA relating to various issues, including the combusting of Kuga
vehicles, since December last year," it said.
Ford could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Kim Coghill)