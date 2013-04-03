Ford to boost Kuga production in Spain by 10 pct

FRANKFURT, April 3 Ford plans to increase
production of its Kuga SUV in its Valencia plant in Spain this
year by 10 percent, or 8,000 vehicles, to meet increased demand,
the company said on Wednesday.
In a statement, Ford added that it now expects to reach an
annual production volume of 100,000 Kugas in Europe this year
for the first time, including its Russian plant.
Ford has said it expects to sell more than one million SUVs
in Europe in the next six years, with SUVs accounting for 10
percent of all Fords sold in the region by 2016.
The all-new compact EcoSport will launch at the end of 2013,
and will later be followed by the larger, next-generation Ford
Edge.