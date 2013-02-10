版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 11日 星期一 02:37 BJT

Ford says no big impact on Feb U.S. sales due to NE storm

ORLANDO, Fla. Feb 10 Ford Motor Co sees no major impact on February U.S. auto sales due to the weekend storm that hit the Northeast, a company executive said on Sunday.

Ken Czubay, head of U.S. sales, service and marketing for Ford, said that unlike Superstorm Sandy that struck the same area last October, no significant infrastructure damage is expected.

Czubay made his comments to reporters on the sidelines of the annual convention of the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Sandy took as many as 200,000 new vehicles out of the market because of damage, NADA Chief Economist Paul Taylor said.

Automakers said that sales lost in October and early November because of Sandy were regained in the following couple of months.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐