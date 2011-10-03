BRIEF-Ford Thai unit says Fiesta sales hit by govt measure

BANGKOK Oct 3 Ford Motor Co's Thai unit:

* Would-be customers cancelled 600 orders for its Fiesta 1,600cc car as the model was excluded from the Thai government's tax break for car buyers, the company said in a statement

* Fiesta sales in Thailand dropped 20 percent to 1,301 units in September from a month earlier, the lowest sales volume since February. The Ford Fiesta 1,600cc models account for more than 70 percent of total Fiesta sales in Thailand.

* Says all other Ford models maintained strong sales performance

(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)