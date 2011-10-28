Ford sees mid-Nov restart at Thai JV plant with Mazda

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 28 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it expects to resume production at its 50-50 joint venture factory with Mazda Motor Corp in Thailand in mid-November after a supply shortage disrupted production from Oct. 11.
A Ford spokesman in Thailand also said resumption would depend on recovery efforts at damaged suppliers.
The factory, in the Rayong district, has an annual output capacity of 120,000 pickup trucks and 100,000 passenger cars, split evenly between Ford and Mazda. It has suffered no flood damage.
The joint pickup plant has been suspended since Oct. 11 and the passenger car plant on Oct. 11, 12 and from Oct. 19-28. Production was limited to one shift between Oct. 13 and 18.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.