Ford sees mid-Nov restart at Thai JV plant with Mazda

TOKYO Oct 28 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it expects to resume production at its 50-50 joint venture factory with Mazda Motor Corp in Thailand in mid-November after a supply shortage disrupted production from Oct. 11.

A Ford spokesman in Thailand also said resumption would depend on recovery efforts at damaged suppliers.

The factory, in the Rayong district, has an annual output capacity of 120,000 pickup trucks and 100,000 passenger cars, split evenly between Ford and Mazda. It has suffered no flood damage.

The joint pickup plant has been suspended since Oct. 11 and the passenger car plant on Oct. 11, 12 and from Oct. 19-28. Production was limited to one shift between Oct. 13 and 18.

