Ford urges shareholders to reject TRC tender offer

DETROIT, March 8 Ford Motor Co is
urging shareholders to reject a mini-tender offer by
Toronto-based TRC Capital Corp to buy up to 8 million shares in
the No. 2 U.S. automaker.
TRC is seeking to buy the shares, which would represent 0.21
percent of Ford's common stock, for $11.70 apiece. Ford's stock
was trading up 1.6 percent at $12.43 on Thursday afternoon.
"This does not benefit our shareholders in any way, which is
why we are recommending that they reject the mini-tender offer,"
Ford spokesman Jay Cooney said on Thursday.
Ford was notified of TRC's move on Feb. 29. TRC made similar
offers for shares of U.S. Steel Corp in November and
Marathon Petroleum Corp last month.