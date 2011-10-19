UPDATE 5-UAW workers approve Ford labor deal

* 63 pct of hourly workers at Ford OK deal -- UAW
* Cost of Ford-UAW deal will be "minimal" -- analyst
* Chrysler workers vote through Oct. 26 on proposed pact
* Ford deal most generous among Detroit automakers
(Adds analyst comment on cost of the deal to Ford)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Oct 19 Hourly workers represented by
the United Auto Workers ratified a labor deal with Ford Motor
Co (F.N) on Wednesday, leaving Chrysler as the last U.S.
automaker without a finalized contract.
Ford hourly workers voted by a nearly 2-to-1 margin to
approve the four-year deal, clearing the way for the creation
of almost 6,000 jobs and investment of more than $6 billion in
the automaker's U.S. plants and also boosting its chances for a
credit rating update that would reduce borrowing costs.
[ID:nN1E79303Z]
"The American auto industry is on its way back," UAW
President Bob King said in a statement.
The proposed contract had been in jeopardy as late as the
end of last week when early returns had shown a slight majority
of those voting against ratification, but intense lobbying by
UAW leaders who warned a better deal was not to be had in the
weak economy helped turn the tide.
Sixty-three percent of Ford workers casting ballots voted
to ratify the deal, but UAW leaders acknowledged the high level
of frustration among many of the 41,000 members.
"Working people in this country are clearly frustrated
about the inequity in our society," said Jimmy Settles, UAW
vice president in charge of Ford relations. "Our members at
Ford are frustrated with the economy, the lack of wage
increases over the years, outrageous executive compensation and
the immorality of Wall Street."
The deal gives Ford workers at least $16,000 in bonuses
over the term of the contract, including a $6,000 signing
bonus. That is more generous than the $11,500 minimum General
Motors Co (GM.N) workers will receive over the life of their
new deal. [ID:nS1E78J0O2]
Many veteran Ford production workers were unhappy with the
lack of a raise since 2003 in their base wage, even as Ford
Chief Executive Alan Mulally's 2010 compensation package
totaled $26.5 million.
Another sore point: Many Ford workers hoped the contract
would resolve a grievance over pay that salaried employees
received, but hourly workers did not. An arbitrator is expected
to decide on the issue in mid-November.
Workers at several Ford plants had voiced fear about the
prospect of a strike if the contract failed to pass. Ford was
the only U.S. automaker whose UAW members retained the right to
strike if a deal could not be reached.
POTENTIAL UPGRADE
Ford executives, who will host a conference call on
Thursday morning to explain the deal's financial impact, touted
the pact on Wednesday.
"Our agreement is fair to our employees and it improves our
competitiveness in the U.S.," Mark Fields, Ford's president of
the Americas, said in a separate statement.
Barclays Capital analyst Brian Johnson said the contract
would cost Ford about 2 cents per share or about $70 million
annually if 1,000 skilled trades workers retired. He described
the effect of the contract on Ford's costs as "minimal."
Ford shares closed down 22 cents at $11.56 on Wednesday.
Analysts have said the proposed deal with Ford and the
contract at GM would cap costs and link the pay of blue-collar
workers more directly with performance.
"I'm glad to see they got it done because we didn't need a
strike," said Jefferies analyst Peter Nesvold, who has a "buy"
rating on Ford shares. "It does set the stage for a potential
credit upgrade and a dividend, potentially in the next 30 to 60
days."
Ratification of the Ford deal leaves Chrysler Group LLC,
majority owned by Italian automaker Fiat SpA FIA.MI, as the
last of the Detroit automakers with a labor deal to ratify.
UAW workers at Chrysler, the weakest financially of the
Detroit automakers, are voting on their tentative pact through
Oct. 26. They are guaranteed much less, including a signing
bonus of $1,750.
UAW workers at GM ratified their deal in late September.
Completing deals with the U.S. automakers would allow UAW
leaders to turn their focus to trying to organize workers at
the U.S. plants of foreign automakers, something King has
called vital to the union's survival.
Under the approved deal, Ford will add production capacity
and work shifts at four plants: Michigan Assembly near Detroit;
Chicago Assembly; Louisville Assembly in Kentucky and the Auto
Alliance plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.
Three of the plants will get 1,200 more workers and the
Louisville plant will add 1,300 workers.
Michigan Assembly makes the Ford Focus small sedan that saw
sales rise 41 percent in September from a year ago. Ford said
Focus sales have been hemmed in by lack of supply that the
added production will address.
The Chicago Assembly Plant makes the Explorer SUV, which
has seen sales more than double from a year ago.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in New York; editing
by Dave Zimmerman, Matthew Lewis and Andre Grenon)