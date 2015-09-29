Ford given 5-day strike notice at key F-150 plant by U.S. union

DETROIT, Sept 29 The United Auto Workers union
on Tuesday threatened a strike in five days at a key plant
making the company's most important model, the F-150 pickup
truck, due to disagreements on a new "local" labor contract, the
UAW's Ford chief said.
UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles said a strike authorization
had been approved by UAW President Dennis Williams.
Ford is currently in talks for a new four-year national
contract affecting Ford's 52,700 U.S. unionized workers as well
as for a new pact for the 7,500 workers at the Kansas City
Assembly Plant in Missouri.
Settles said this is about problems with the local
agreement.
Ford "has failed to negotiate in good faith at the local
level," Settles said in a notice to Ford workers that the union
then sent to the media on Tuesday evening.
A Ford spokeswoman said the company is "confident we will be
able to negotiate a fair and competitive labor agreement with
out UAW partners."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Ken Wills)