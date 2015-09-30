UPDATE 1-Ford given 5-day strike notice at key F-150 plant by U.S. union

(Adds UAW executive quote in 11th paragraph, adds Fiat Chrysler
contract ratification vote)
DETROIT, Sept 29 The United Auto Workers union
on Tuesday threatened a strike in five days at a key plant
making Ford Motor Co's most important model, the F-150
pickup truck, due to disagreements on a new "local" labor
contract, the UAW's Ford chief said.
UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles said a strike authorization
had been approved by UAW President Dennis Williams.
Ford is currently in talks for a new four-year national
contract affecting Ford's 52,700 U.S. unionized workers as well
as for a new pact for the 7,500 workers at the Kansas City
Assembly Plant in Missouri.
Settles said this is about problems with the local
agreement.
Ford "has failed to negotiate in good faith at the local
level," Settles said in a notice to Ford workers that the union
then sent to the media on Tuesday evening.
A Ford spokeswoman said the company is "confident we will be
able to negotiate a fair and competitive labor agreement with
our UAW partners."
The union earlier this month chose to negotiate a national
contract first with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, and reached a tentative deal on Sept. 15.
The Fiat Chrysler-UAW agreement may be rejected
by union members in an ongoing ratification vote that has shown
stiff opposition in early returns.
If the Fiat Chrysler tentative agreement is rejected by the
company's 40,000 UAW members, the union will decide whether to
go back to the table with Fiat Chrysler, focus on national talks
with Ford or General Motors Co or call for a strike at
Fiat Chrysler plants.
The union and each of the Detroit Three automakers including
Ford, Fiat Chrysler and GM have separate national agreements
covering all of its UAW members as well as agreements at each
union "local" branch.
The local and national contracts for all three companies run
for four years and expired on Sept. 14 before the union and each
company agreed on extensions.
Settles claims that Ford has not negotiated for Kansas City
workers in good faith on "issues surrounding manpower
provisions, the national heat stress program, and skilled trades
scheduling amongst others."
Skilled trades, which include such workers as electricians,
get paid a few dollars more per hour most production workers.
The F-150 is the best-selling Ford vehicle in North America
and is key to the company's profit.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Ken Wills and Diane
Craft)