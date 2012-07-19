UAW loses grievance with Ford over 'equity of sacrifice'

July 19 An arbitrator has sided with Ford Motor
Co in a grievance brought by unionized workers who had
sought compensation for pay and benefits that the United Auto
Workers employees said non-union salaried workers received,
according to the UAW's Ford Department.
The unionized workers claimed that it was in their contract
with Ford that they get the same wages and benefits given to
salaried workers.
The UAW Ford Department announced the arbitrator's decision
on its Facebook page.
There are about 41,000 UAW-represented Ford workers, all of
them in the United States.