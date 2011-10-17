UPDATE 3-Ford, UAW pact moves toward ratification

* Total vote 62 pct in favor of proposed pact
* Kansas City plant votes 90 pct in favor
* Biggest local votes 62 pct in favor of contract
* UAW lobbying efforts seen paying off
(Updates overall vote count; adds UAW Ford vice president
comment)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Oct 16 The United Auto Workers'
tentative contract with Ford Motor Co looked assured of
ratification on Sunday night after receiving overwhelming
support at two major union locals, UAW officials said.
An astounding 90 percent vote in favor of the new pact at
the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri plant on Sunday night
pushed the overall vote in favor of the new deal to 62 percent.
With more than two-thirds of the votes cast, "yes" votes on
the new contract total 14,845 with 9,076 against ratification,
according to a union online posting.
"I'm feeling very optimistic that this agreement will be
ratified by UAW Ford members," said Jimmy Settles, UAW vice
president in charge of Ford relations, in a statement e-mailed
on Sunday night.
After returns last week ran against the contract at three
large Ford plants, the tide has been reversed, in part by
intense lobbying by UAW leaders who told workers it was the best
deal possible in difficult economic times, local plant officials
said.
"The Ford workers voting early on in the process were voting
on emotion, but workers in plants with voting later in the
process had a chance to learn everything about the agreement and
understood how much their votes counted," said Settles.
"The Kansas City vote is an example of the local union
taking the message to the shop floor and educating the members
on the contract," he said.
The biggest local union -- UAW Local 600 based in Dearborn,
Michigan, where Ford is also headquartered -- voted 3,255 to
2,027, or about 62 percent, in favor of the new four-year
contract, another online posting by the UAW Ford Department
showed.
Local 600, which includes workers at the Dearborn Truck
Plant where the company's successful F-Series pickup truck is
made, accounts for about 14 percent of all of Ford's unionized
workers.
Workers at several plants said they were frightened by the
prospect of going out on a strike if the contract failed to
pass. Local plant officials have been making strike preparations
in case the contract passage failed.
GRIEVANCE UNSETTLED
Scott Houldieson, a secretary-treasurer of UAW Local 551
where the Chicago Assembly Plant workers voted 77 percent
against the contract last week, said the union's attention
should now turn toward achieving a satisfactory settlement of a
grievance against Ford.
That grievance, signed by the overwhelming majority of
Ford's 41,000 hourly workers, complains that the U.S. No. 2
automaker gave pay raises to salaried workers but not to hourly
employees.
This week, Chrysler Group LLC's 26,000 UAW-represented
workers vote on a proposed contract agreed to last Wednesday by
UAW and company negotiators. Chrysler is managed by its majority
owner, Italy's Fiat SpA .
Chrysler's workers are guaranteed much less, including a
signing bonus of $1,750.
Ford workers vote on the proposed pact until Tuesday with
full results expected on Wednesday.
Veteran Ford auto plant workers make $28.12 per hour, and
will see no increase in base pay. They have not received a base
pay raise since 2003. Skilled trades workers make several
dollars more per hour.
Wages for new hires, currently about $15.50 per hour at
Ford, would rise to $19.28 per hour over the life of the
contract.
Most Ford workers are guaranteed bonuses of at least $16,000
over the life of the contract, including a $6,000 signing bonus.
That is more generous than the deal General Motors Co
workers ratified by nearly a 2-to-1 count in late September.
GM has about 48,500 unionized workers.