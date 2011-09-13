UPDATE 1-Ford, UAW agree to extend contract beyond expiry

DETROIT, Sept 13 The United Auto Workers and Ford Motor Co (F.N) agreed on Tuesday to an extension of the current contract for about 41,000 union workers beyond Wednesday night's expiration, the company and union officials said.

A UAW official said the extension is "day by day," but does not indicate how long beyond the Wednesday expiration the current four-year pact will be extended.

Talks between UAW and GM officials are expected to continue into the night on Tuesday, GM said.

The UAW is expected to work to complete a contract for workers at General Motors Co (GM.N) first and then turn its focus to pacts at Chrysler and Ford, those familiar with the talks said.

The sources declined to be identified because negotiations are private.

Chrysler is managed and majority-owned by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

GM has about 49,000 UAW-represented workers and Chrysler has about 23,150. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman; editing by Andre Grenon)