UPDATE 1-UAW hourly workers ratify Ford labor deal

Oct 19 Hourly workers represented by the United
Auto Workers ratified a proposed labor deal with Ford Motor Co
(F.N), the union said on Wednesday.
Sixty-three percent, or 26,274, of the UAW-represented
workers at Ford voted to approve the four-year agreement, the
UAW said.
The proposed deal gives Ford workers -- 41,000 of them
unionized -- at least $16,000 in bonuses, including a $6,000
signing bonus.
Ratification of the Ford deal would leave Chrysler Group
LLC, which is controlled and majority owned by Italian
automaker Fiat SpA FIA.MI, as the last of the Detroit
automakers with a labor deal to ratify.
UAW workers at Chrysler, the weakest financially of the
Detroit automakers, are voting on their tentative pact through
Oct. 26. They are guaranteed much less, including a signing
bonus of $1,750.
UAW workers at General Motors Co (GM.N) ratified their deal
in late September.
