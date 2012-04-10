Ford, Yahoo reality show to tout electric Focus

* Social media cost a fraction of traditional product launch
* Ford seeks to educate consumers on electrified vehicles
* Ford's 2009 Fiesta push cost $5 mln, got $100 mln in
results
By Lynn Adler and Deepa Seetharaman
NEW YORK/DETROIT, April 10 Ford Motor Co
will partner with Yahoo Inc on a reality show this
spring to promote its first electric passenger car, a move that
comes as the auto industry is growing more pessimistic about the
prospects for these kinds of vehicles.
The show, called "Plugged In," will be broadcast on Yahoo's
streaming video site starting in May, Ford said in a news
release on Tuesday. Three two-person teams will travel to 10
major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and New York, and
compete in a scavenger hunt while driving the Focus Electric.
The show is intended to help Ford reach the electric car's
target group - residents of major U.S. cities, particularly
along the East and West coasts, where gasoline prices are higher
than the national average. So far this year, Americans have been
clamoring for more fuel-efficient vehicles as prices at the pump
near $4 a gallon.
The Yahoo deal is also an example of Ford's increasing use
of social media to reach younger, more affluent consumers for
less than a tenth the cost of a traditional marketing campaign.
Ford declined to comment on its financial contribution to the
show.
"We're being much more targeted and building awareness of
the product in a much more efficient way," John Felice, general
manager of Ford and Lincoln sales, said at a news conference at
Yahoo's New York office Tuesday.
But the second-largest U.S. automaker is launching its
electric car at a time when industry analysts are expressing
doubts about the near-term growth prospects of the vehicles due
to their high prices and as traditional gas-powered vehicles
become more fuel-efficient.
At the same time, other automakers are launching their own
electric cars, making the segment more competitive. The Focus
will compete with Nissan Motor Co's Leaf, which was
introduced in Japan and the United States in December 2010.
Honda Motor Co Ltd, BMW and Fiat
will join the fray, as will cars from start-ups, including Tesla
Motors Inc.
Ford began production of the Focus Electric in December in
Wayne, Michigan, on the same assembly line as the
gasoline-powered Focus, a move the automaker said gave it the
flexibility to adjust to electric vehicle demand.
"It's very difficult to get a read on what consumers'
adoption will be," Felice said. "We just know it's going to
grow. We just don't know how quickly."
The Focus Electric is expected to be available in 19 U.S.
markets by the end of 2012. The five-door hatchback starts at
$39,200, excluding taxes and other fees. In some markets, it is
eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.
THE CAMPAIGN THAT 'CHANGED FORD'
Sixty-one million unique visitors come to Yahoo each month
to watch videos, Ford said on Tuesday, citing comScore data.
Viewers of the "Plugged In" reality show will be able to post
comments on the videos. The clues for the scavenger hunt will
appear on the car's touch-screen entertainment and navigation
system known as MyFord Touch. Each team is vying for Focus
Electric cars of their own.
Ford first used social media on a wide scale to promote the
Fiesta small car in 2009 in a campaign dubbed the "Fiesta
Movement."
The automaker gave out cars to 100 people and asked them to
complete tasks and chronicle their activities on Facebook,
Twitter, YouTube and other websites for six months. Two people
wrestled alligators in Florida. Others performed charity work,
such as delivering meals to people in need. One couple eloped.
Ford spent $5 million on the campaign to promote the model,
which was returning to the U.S. market after two decades, in the
year before its 2010 launch. After that campaign, 60 percent of
Americans who said they would buy a small car within two years
said they were familiar with the Fiesta brand.
That kind of recognition would cost $100 million through
traditional means, Jim Farley, head of global marketing, said at
an investor presentation in November. The results "just totally
changed Ford," Farley said during the presentation. Ford has
since launched other social media campaigns, including the Focus
Rally for its compact car.
Ford said the reality show was part of its effort to educate
American consumers about electrified vehicles. The company said
more than half of U.S. consumers do not know the difference
between a hybrid and an electric vehicle, even though fuel
economy is the top factor influencing purchase decisions.
"I know what it costs to reach consumers to the level of
building brand awareness for a product and it's very expensive,"
Felice said on Tuesday.
"In a big automotive launch, with full traditional media,
$80 million to $100 million is not an unrealistic number," he
added. But in social media efforts such as the Yahoo reality
show, a launch can cost in the "single-digit millions or even
less."