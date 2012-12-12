Ford Credit Canada Ltd sells C$750 mln five-year notes

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
Dec 12 Ford Credit Canada Ltd on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($758 million) of five-year notes due Dec. 19, 2017.
The notes that are guaranteed by Ford Motor Credit Co LLC were priced in the private placement market, according to the term sheet.
The 3.32 percent notes were priced at 99.959 to yield 3.329 percent, or 202 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The joint book-running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada.
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: