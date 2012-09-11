版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns baa3 and aa3.mx to Ford Credit de Mexico's certificados bursatiles

Sept 11 Ford Credit Canada Ltd : * Moody's assigns baa3 and aa3.mx to Ford Credit de Mexico's certificados

bursatiles * Rpt- moody's assigns baa3 and aa3.mx to ford credit de mexico's certificados

bursatiles

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐