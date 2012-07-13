Ford's European car sales slump 10 pct in H1

FRANKFURT, July 13 Ford's western European sales slumped 10 percent in the first half of 2012 as it opted not to match heavy discounting by rivals, the second-largest U.S. automaker said on Friday.

The sales decline hit 16.1 percent in June, year-on-year, in Ford's traditional 19 western European markets.

French, Italian and Spanish car sales have all tumbled in the first half, while those in Germany remained flat, rounding off a gloomy period for Europe's auto industry as it battles government austerity and economic downturn.

"The economic environment remains very difficult", Roelant de Waard, Ford of Europe's sales chief, said in a statement.

He said the launch of new products could give the group sales momentum in the second half of the year.

The euro zone debt crisis and sagging consumer demand are weighing on earnings at mid-market automakers that had already struggled, or failed, to stay profitable in Europe last year.

Last month, Ford blamed Europe for overseas losses expected to have tripled in the second quarter from the $190 million recorded in the first.

Industry executives are having to tone down recovery hopes as the crisis deepens, making tentative restructuring moves by Peugeot and General Motors look inadequate and raising pressure on those yet to act.

GM Europe has not yet reported first half sales figures for Opel and its UK sister brand Vauxhall, marques which compete closely with Ford.