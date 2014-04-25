BRIEF-Ford motor Q1 net income down 39 percent to $989 million

April 25 (Reuters) -
* Ford Motor Co Q1 net income down 39 percent to $989
million, or 24 cents per share
* Ford Motor Q1 revenue $35.9 billion versus $35.6 billion
year ago
* Ford Motor Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue
view $34.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ford says takes $400 million charge in South America for
currency re-evaluations, mainly in Venezuela
* Ford says affirms full-year pre-tax profit outlook of $7
billion to $8 billion
* Ford says lowers 2014 outlook for South America to lower
than year ago from equal
* Ford says raises 2014 outlook for Asia Pacific to higher
than year ago from about equal
