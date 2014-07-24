BRIEF-Ford Motor Q2 earnings per share $0.32

July 24 Ford Motor Co :
* Q2 net income $1.3 billion, or 32 cents per share; Q2
earnings per share excluding one-time items $0.40
* Q2 pre-tax operating profit $2.6 billion versus $2.56
billion year-ago
* Q2 revenue $37.4 billion versus $37.9 billion year ago
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $36.16
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* One-time items in quarter include pre-tax special item
charges of $481 million related to Russia and Europe
* North American operating profit of $2.44 billion in
quarter
* Says FY South America will be larger loss than previously
guided, to break even or show loss in H2 2014
* Q2 North American pre-tax profit $2.44 billion versus
$2.32 billion year ago
