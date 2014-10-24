BRIEF-Ford Motor Q3 earnings per share $0.21

Oct 24 Ford Motor :

* Q3 earnings per share excluding items $0.24; Q3 earnings per share $0.21; Q3 net income $835 million versus $1.27 billion

* Says Q3 included special charges of $160 million, largely for European restructuring

* Q3 revenue $34.9 billion versus $35.8 billion last year

* Says full year outlook for pretax profit unchanged at about $6 billion, excluding one-time items

* Says all product launches, including new F-150 pickup truck, remain on track

* Says automotive operating-related cash was in Q3 was negative $700 million, due to plant shutdowns for launch of new F-150

* Says ended Q3 with total automotive liquidity of $33.6 billion

* Says North American Q3 pretax profit $1.41 billion versus about $2.3 billion last year; results hurt by higher warranty costs and lower volume

* Says Q3 North American operating margin 7.1 percent versus 10.9 percent last year

* Says still expects North American pretax profit this year to be lower than 2013, operating margin to be at low of 8-9 percent range

* Says Q3 South America region pretax loss $170 million versus profit of $160 million last year; continues to expect loss in South America for the year of about $1 billion

* Says Q3 Europe loss widened to $439 million from $182 million last year; continues to expect loss in Europe of about $1.2 billion for the year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $33.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 Asia Pacific region pretax profit $44 million versus $116 million last year; continues to expect Asia Pacific to show FY profit of about $700 million

* Says expects Q4 production to be about 1.5 million vehicles, down 35,000 from a year ago because of planned shutdowns

* Says expects unfavorable changes in Q3 working capital to reverse and be positive in Q4

* Says higher pricing on vehicles contributed $597 million globally to pretax profits in Q3, including $281 million in North America

