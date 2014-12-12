版本:
2014年 12月 12日

BRIEF-Ford Motor elects William Kennard to board

Dec 12 Ford Motor Co -

* Says elected William Kennard to Board of Directors; Kennard's appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2015

* Says William Kennard is currently chairman and co-founder of Velocitas Partners and a member of the operating executive board of Staple Street Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
