公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 22:53 BJT

BRIEF-Ford exec: Mondeo delay in Europe leads to opportunity cost of 'several hundred million dollars

DETROIT Jan 29 Ford Motor Co : * CFO says one-year delay of mondeo launch in Europe has opportunity cost of

'several hundred million dollars'

