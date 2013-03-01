版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Ford F-series U.S. pickup truck sales up 15.3 percent in February -- spokesman

DETROIT, March 1 Ford Motor Co : * F-series U.S. pickup truck sales up 15.3 percent in February to 54,489 --

spokesman
