2013年 12月 3日

BRIEF-Ford sees November sales rate at mid-16 mln, including medium and heavy trucks

DETROIT Dec 3 Ford Motor Co : * Us sales analyst says annual sales rate for US auto industry for November was

in mid-16 million rate including medium and heavy trucks
