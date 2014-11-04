BRIEF-Ford issues 5 recalls in N. America affecting more than 202,000 vehicles

BRIEF-Microvision Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Microvision announces first quarter 2017 results; in March 2017 company received a $6.7 million order for its small form factor display engine for a smartphone manufacturer
DETROIT Nov 4 Ford Motor Co : * Issues five vehicle recalls in N America affecting more than 202,000 vehicles * Says no injuries related to any of the recalls * Says recalls about 27,600 Transit Connect vehicles from model year 2014 for fuel and vapor line routing issue * Says recalls about 90 Transit Connect vehicles from model year 2015 for
potential fuel filter issue * Says recalls about 38,600 Ford Crown Victoria, Mercury Grand Marquis and
Lincoln Town Car vehicles from model years 2005-2011 for potentially improper
repair in prior recall * Says recalls about 950 F-150 trucks from model year 2014 for brake pedal
position switch issue * Says recalls about 135,000 Flex and F-150 vehicles from model year 2014 for
passenger seat occupant classification sensing issue
* Microvision announces first quarter 2017 results; in March 2017 company received a $6.7 million order for its small form factor display engine for a smartphone manufacturer
* Reaffirms its guidance for 2017 gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.