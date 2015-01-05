BRIEF-Ford sees U.S. auto industry annual selling rate in Dec. at low to mid 17 mln range including medium and heavy trucks

DETROIT Jan 5 Ford Motor Co : * Says U.S. auto industry annual selling rate in December estimated at low to

mid 17 million range including medium and heavy trucks * Says expects industry sales in 2014 to finish at 16.8 million to 16.9 million

including medium and heavy trucks * Chief economist says US economy on track to grow 3 percent range or better

this year * Chief economist reiterates expects us industry sales this year in the range

of 16.8 million to 17.5 million including medium and heavy trucks * Says its overall incentive spend in December 2014 was down about $234 per

vehicle from December 2013, while average transaction prices were up about

$1,500 per vehicle from year ago * Says about 5 percent of f-series sales in December were the new 2015 model * Chief economist says expects low US gas prices to persist for some time