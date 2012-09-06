版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Ford Motor says will bring Mustang brand, Edge SUV to the European market

DETROIT, Sept 6 Ford Motor Co : * Says will bring mustang, edge suv to the European market

