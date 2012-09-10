版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一 23:17 BJT

BRIEF-Ford says exploring ways to unwind Mazda JV at Michigan plant

FLAT ROCK, Michigan, Sept 10 Ford Motor Co : * Exploring ways to unwind Mazda joint venutre at Flat Rock, Michigan plant -

Ford Americas President Mark Fields * Says will start hiring for second shift at flat rock in second quarter 2013

