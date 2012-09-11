版本:
BRIEF-Ford CEO Alan Mulally expected to retire at end of year-Bloomberg

DETROIT, Sept 11 Ford Motor Co : * CEO Alan Mulally expected to retire at end of year- Bloomberg, citing person

familiar with the matter * Board expected to name Head of Americas Mark Fields as chief operating

officer- Bloomberg * Declines to comment on Bloomberg report, says 'will not speculate' on

succession plan

