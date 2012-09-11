版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Ford's Mulally expected to retire at end of 2013 - Bloomberg

Sept 11 Ford Motor Co : * FORD MOTOR CO CEO ALAN MULALLY EXPECTED TO RETIRE AT END OF

NEXT YEAR - BLOOMBERG, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR WITH THE

MATTER * Ford board expected to name head of Americas Mark Fields as chief

operating officer- Bloomberg * Ford declines to comment on Bloomberg report, says 'will not speculate'

on succession plan

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐