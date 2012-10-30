版本:
BRIEF-Ford CEO says 'more fixes to come' on MyFord Touch

DETROIT Oct 30 Ford Motor Co : * CFO sees Q4 profit lower than Q3 due to seasonal cost increases, higher

losses in europe * CEO says 'more fixes to come' on myford touch system

