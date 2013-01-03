BRIEF-Ford expects Dec US annual selling rate in high 15 mln range incl commercial trucks

DETROIT Jan 3 Ford Motor Co conference call:
* Says expects December US annual selling rate finished in high
15 million
range including medium and heavy trucks
* Says expects 2012 sales to finish at 14.8 million vehicles
for 2012 including
medium and heavy trucks
* Chief economist says sees global sales up this year
supporting by ongoing
recovery in US and improving sales in china
* Chief economist says sees us sales in 2013 in the 15 to 16
million vehicle
range including medium and heavy trucks
* Chief economist says sees 80-85 million vehicle vehicles for
total global
sales in 2013
* Chief economist says sees US economic gdp growing 2-2.5
percent in 2013
* Chief economist says several fiscal matters remain unresolved
and will
continue to weigh on consumers but housing recovery a
favorable development
* Says fusion sales in first half of December affected by
recall of car, but
back on track after christmas
* Says average transaction price in December for pickup truck
industry segment
down a little over $100 from last month, up $1,000 from
previous year
* Says full-size pickup truck incentive spend in December up
about $100 from
November, but industry up $300
* Chief economist says sees China auto sales in 2013 of 19.5
million to 21.5
million
* Chief economist says doesn't see auto credit constraints in
US at this
juncture