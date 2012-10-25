版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Ford rating unaffected by restructuring initiatives

Oct 25 Ford Motor Co : * Moody's: Ford baa3 rating unaffected by restructuring initiatives * Rpt-moody's: ford baa3 rating unaffected by restructuring initiatives

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐