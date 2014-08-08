版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 9日 星期六 05:13 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Co issues, sells $150 mln notes

(Corrects company name in headline to Ford Motor Credit Co from Ford Motor. Also, changes company name in first bullet)

Aug 8 Ford Motor : * Ford Motor Credit Co LLC issued and sold $150 million aggregate principal amount of

its floating rate medium term notes due February 8, 2016 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐