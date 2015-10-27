Ford talking with U.S. on fuel economy credits for safety features

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
DETROIT Oct 27 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said on Tuesday the company is in discussions with U.S. regulators about fuel economy credits for active safety features.
Fields made his comment in response to a question on Ford's quarterly results conference call. Ford said it made a record profit in North America in the third quarter.
Federal regulators have set standards for vehicles to attain 40.3 to 41 miles per gallon by 2021.
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing